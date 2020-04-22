Bad Example: Mayor in Spain’s Barcelona Resigns After Breaking Lockdown Rules and Drunk Driving

The Mayor of Badalona in Spain’s Barcelona has resigned from the post after being arrested on Tuesday night for skipping quarantine, allegedly driving under the influence and refusing to take a breathalyser test.

The fourth deputy of the Mayor, Ruben Guijarro, explained during a press conference that according to Pastor’s lawyer, they have received a formal document signed from the Mossos’ police station in which the former Mayor has stated his resignation from the post.

Alongside the first deputy, Aida Llaurado, they have admitted that they were unaware that the former mayor had an alcohol problem and that it appeared he was back in good form after having previously taken a few months off.

“We thought he was fully recovered, and that he was working hard since his reincorporation during the crisis”, said Guijarro, who has corroborated all of the events that have occurred during the arrest of the former mayor.

Llaurado has also considered that behaviour of the opposing, PP, party leader in the city, Xavier Garcia Albiol to be “out of order” as he has proposed a censure motion in order to unveil more about the case.

The spokespeople for the town argue that what they need right now is to focus on the fight against COVID-19 and provide stability and positivity.