‘Baby killer who shoved girl in backpack to die’ demands jail release over coronavirus fears

A suspected murderer charged with stuffing a baby in a backpack to die wants to be freed from jail to keep him safe from coronavirus. Trevor Rowe, 27, filed a court petition earlier this week claiming that he should not be kept in jail because doing so continued to ‘bring a heightened risk of illness and death to people inside and outside the jail.’

ROWE, from Lubbock in Texas, also argued that freeing him would help keep the general public safer, with prisons a well-known breeding ground for Covid-19 outbreaks. The alleged killer, accused of murdering his girlfriend’s baby Marion Jester-Montoya in January, claims he has been ‘unlawfully restrained’ because he has not formally been indicted over the infant’s death.

Rowe’s lawyers say he should have been indicted within 90 days of being jailed, and that jailers no longer have a right to hold him behind bars after that deadline passed, KETK reported.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is currently wrangling with the state’s court system over his ban on releasing defendants accused of violent crimes on bail while the Covid-19 outbreak rages across the US.



