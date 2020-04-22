Army ‘appalled’ at how NHS have handled PPE crisis and ‘want to take over’

Military personnel have criticised the NHS for its ‘appalling’ handling of distributing PPE amid continued complaints of shortages.

THE army, which has been helping the health service deploy the life-saving gear, is understood to be pressing for more control of the allocation to ensure kit is ending up in the correct locations.

A senior source alleged that PPE items were being assigned to hospitals without regard to relative need, causing oversupply in some areas and shortages in others.

‘We know how knackered their systems are, but we’ve been surprised we’ve not been called in to help more, and we’ve been surprised by their failure to ration kit,’ the insider told The Times.

Commanders are believed to be frustrated that the Covid Support Force has not been called in to lead on the allocation, given that planning and logistics are military specialisms.

The criticism came as an RAF plane carrying a PPE shipment from Turkey finally arrived back in the UK in the early hours of this morning.



