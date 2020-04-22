Another rise in new coronavirus infections in Spain’s Balearic Islands

THERE has been another rise in new coronavirus infections in Balearic Islands.

A further 28 people have tested positive since Tuesday, up from a rise of 20 in the previous 24 hours.

-- Advertisement --

This puts the new total contagion figure for the archipelago at 1,836, the latest Health Ministry figures show.

Sadly there have also been another three deaths related to Covid-19 on the islands, bringing the fatality total to 164.

In all 1,005 coronavirus patients have needed hospital treatment. Of these 19 are new admissions since Tuesday. There are 166 cases being treated in intensive care, five more than yesterday.

Recoveries from the virus now number 1,017, an increase of 12 on yesterday, and representing 55.3 per cent of total cases.

Fatalities account for 8.9 per cent of all infections.





The Balearics represent just 0.88 per cent of Spain’s Covid-19 cases and 0.75 per cent of the deaths.