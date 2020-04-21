Wuhan Doctors Wake from Fighting Covid-19 to Find Skin Colour Change

TWO doctors in China have woken after battling coronavirus to find that their skin has changed colour.

Dr Yi Fan and Dr Hu Weifeng, both 42, were infected with Covid-19 while treating patients at the Wuhan Central Hospital in January.

Doctors treating them said they both needed to be put on life support, but as a result of treatment to bring them back from near death their skin turned dark.

Chinese media reports that the skin colour change was caused by a hormonal imbalance that took place, as the doctors’ livers were damaged by the virus.

Dr Li Shusheng – who is treating both health workers – said the two doctors’ skin turned dark due to a type of medicine they were given during the early stages of their treatment. He added that one of the drug’s side effects is the darkening of skin colour.

Although he did not identify the drug, Dr Li said both doctors’ skin colour is expected to return to normal once their livers start functioning properly.



