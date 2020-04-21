Woman arrested for spreading a voicemail claiming a supermarket worker in Spain’s Costa Blanca has coronavirus and poses a health threat to shoppers

Spanish police in Murcia on the Costa Blanca have arrested a woman for spreading a voice memo claiming a supermarket worker has coronavirus, causing “social alarm” and affecting the store’s trade.

The 30-year-old woman in Cieza has been charged with public disorder.

Police launched an investigation after becoming aware of a broadcast, being shared via instant messaging, in which a woman’s voice warned of the dangers posed by a supposed Covid-19 employee at a supermarket in the town.

A source claims the “was disseminated massively, creating confusion and social alarm among the population”.

The store’s management reported the damage the message was causing, noting a decline in customers.

After conducting numerous investigations, the Guardia Civil identified the suspect through several of her contacts who had received the message.

She was arrested and the case will be heard at the Cieza Court of Instruction.



