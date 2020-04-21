WATCH: Residents and staff at care home in Spain celebrate great news every single one is coronavirus-free

THE coronavirus pandemic has dealt a tragic blow to care homes across Spain, killing thousands of elderly people, but in one of the country’s residences at least there is reason to celebrate.

-- Advertisement --

Chandrexa de Queixa é NEGATIVA!!👏👏 NOVO COMUNICADO COVID-19: Dende fai 16 días tras xurdir un positivo en coronavirus dun dos nosos residentes hospitalizado no CHUO, procédese o xoves día 16 de abril de 2020 a realizar as probas do COVID-19 a todolos residentes e a todalas traballadoras do centro para descartar novos positivos. Hoxe, domingo 19, podemos decir abertamente e coa màxima alegría que todos somos NEGATIVOS.Esto non é o final desta loita senon un impulso enorme para seguir loitando con mais forza ca nunca.#XUNTOSPODEMOS Zveřejnil(a) Residencia Maiores Chandrexa dne Neděle 19. dubna 2020

In one of the heartwarming images created by the health crisis, there were cheers and whoops of delight and relief when residents and staff at the Chandrexa de Queixa care home in Galicia received the fantastic news that every single one of them had tested negative for Covid-19.

“More than ever I can say that the 50 Chandrexa warriors have fought untiringly to defeat this pandemic”, an employee told the centre’s seniors.





“Today our applause is for all of you.”