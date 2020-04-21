WATCH: Moving tribute to highly decorated Spanish police officer as the Guardia Civil mourns the loss of eight comrades to Covid-19

SPAIN’S Guardia Civil have paid a tribute to highly decorated Corporal Major, Francisco Castro Monje, who died of coronavirus on Sunday.

As reported in EWN, the officer was assigned to the Ciudad Real headquarters, and was one of the founders of the Special Intervention Unit (SIU).

He had been in ICU for a month, and became the eighth serving Guardia Civil officer to die of the virus.

His colleagues described him as a “simple, loyal and noble” person.

His #CiudadReal comrades paid “a simple tribute to Francisco” yesterday and thanked eveyone who took part.

En #CiudadReal nuestros compañeros han rendido un sencillo homenaje a Francisco, guardia civil fallecido ayer víctima del #COVID19. Queremos agradecer a todos los que nos habéis acompañado en este sentido instante#DEP #InMemoriam pic.twitter.com/f4mrCcuw9w — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) April 20, 2020



