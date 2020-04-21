WATCH: Amazing footage of jellyfish taking leisurely swim in Italy’s less polluted canals in Venice as boat traffic is drastically reduced

Incredible footage of a jellyfish leisurely making its way along the cleaner waters of Venice’s canals in Italy has gone viral.

The low tide and the reduced volume of gondolas and boats in Venice, due to the Covid-19 pandemic movement restrictions, have increased the water’s transparency, meaning marine life is more visible.

According to a professor at the University of Bologna in Italy, Attilio Rinaldi, the species of jellyfish seen in the waters of Venice is very common in the upper Adriatic, but cannot normally be seen.

They apparently enter Venetian channels through tidal flows that connect the upper Adriatic with the lagoon.

This jellyfish was spotted swimming the canals of Venice, Italy, as boat traffic has severely decreased pic.twitter.com/hV7oI1LLxD — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 21, 2020



