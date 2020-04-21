Viewers in Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Spain can enjoy Classics for Lockdown from Scotland

THERE are many video performances from a selection of artists and musicians to entertain during the lockdown but there don’t appear to be a huge number of classical concerts available.

At the end of March, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) launched its Friday Night Club which features never-before-seen concert footage of some of its most recent concerts.

These were recorded live before the lockdown and so far there have four concerts aired all lasting around an hour each featuring a single classical composer including Beethoven, Brahms, Saint-Saëns and Strauss.

Each concert starts at 7.30pm UK time every Friday at the RSNO’s Facebook and YouTube channels but the four earlier concerts can still be enjoyed by visiting the website https://www.rsno.org.uk/.

There are also a number of unusual challenges including one showing you how to create a Samba band in your own kitchen