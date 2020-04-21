Velez-Malaga mayor and councillors are Zooming in to committee meetings and plenary sessions during lockdown

VELEZ-MALAGA Town Hall has arranged for all councillors to take part in committee meetings and plenary sessions.

Mayor Antonio Moreno Ferrer announced that the town hall’s New Technologies department headed by Juan Carlos Muñoz had taken rapid and efficient action to solve the difficulties posed by the nationwide State of Alarm and lockdown.

The town hall has also made a wide range of online services available to residents who can now obtain digital and Padron certificates, Moreno said.

They can also contact Town Planning or Social Services without any problem.

Even before the State of Alarm was announced, New Technologies was already taking preventive measures in anticipation of what was coming Muñoz said.

Programmes and procedures for teleworking were updated and many of the town hall’s services to the public adapted so they could be carried out electronically.



