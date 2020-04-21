UK Shipping PPE to Other European Countries Despite NHS Shortage

VITAL PPE that could save the lives of NHS frontline workers is being shipped to Europe despite the severe NHS shortage, a new report claims.

According to a report by the Telegraph, millions of the life-saving PPE items are being loaded into lorries and shipped to Germany, Spain and Italy.

Unions have said that the lack of PPE has led to more than 100 deaths of NHS workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The TUC Union has called for an independent inquiry into what they called the ‘grotesque failure’ of planning by the government.

Last night, British companies told the Telegraph that they had ‘no choice’ but to sell the PPE abroad because the government is ignoring their offers to give it to UK workers.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady told Sky News this morning: “We know that every day frontline workers are being forced to put their health and their lives on the line.

“We know over 100 key workers in health and social care have already lost their lives, we think the immediate priority is that the government gets a grip, but yes we think there should be an independent inquiry towards the end of the year as to why there was this grotesque lack of provision of PPE and ensure it never happens again.”



