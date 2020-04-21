Torrox mayor asks Spain’s national government to write off this year’s chiringuito charges as owners face a disastrous year

TORROX mayor Oscar Medina asked the central government to waive beach bar charges this year.

Those bars that occupy the publicly-owned maritime strip must pay fees to Costas, the coastal authority attached to the national government’s Environment department.

Medina has written to the Ministry, asking Costas to study the possibility of the payments, pointing out that as the chiringuitos had to close owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, Torrox is seeking ways to alleviate their current financial situation.

“Tourism is one of the principal sectors driving our municipality’s economy,” Medina wrote.

“Many families depend on the chiringuitos, not only their owners but the waiters, cooks, kitchen hands and even the people who hire out beach beds,” the mayor reasoned.

“Torrox has nine kilometres of beaches and there are a considerable number of installations in this situation and families who have not only lost their Easter trade but have no idea what will happen to the sector when the summer season arrives.”



