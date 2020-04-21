The Salon in your Salon returns to Spain via 30 artists performing Live from the Costa del Sol

AFTER the great success of their early April selection of songs from the musicals, the Salon Varietes Theatre in Fuengirola is now ready to launch its second free online concert this Friday (April 24).

More than 30 individual Salon Varietes performers will perform over 100 songs, selected from the 1940s right up to the 2000s and all will be live and direct to your home.

The broadcasts will be made via Facebook: The Official Salon Varietes Theatre so please join that group in order to watch some eight hours of music starting at 12 noon and running on until 8pm this Friday.

To find out more about the theatre check out www.salonvarietestheatre.com and don’t forget to see the list of performers and their show times in the poster which accompanies this article.