The Queen Celebrates Low-Key Birthday at Windsor in UK due to Coronavirus

THERE were no traditional gun salutes as the Queen celebrates her 94th birthday in a low-key fashion at Windsor Castle today, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She insisted that any regular touches like the bells pealing at Westminster Abbey and gun salutes across London be cancelled, as she felt it would be “inappropriate” because of the current crisis.

“Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place for birthday as she did not feel it right under the circumstances,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson commented.

This year there has also been no obligation for government buildings and town halls to fly the union flag at full mast, as is traditional on the Queen’s birthday.

It will be a quiet day for the monarch, as the only family member present with her today is the Duke of Edinburgh, who she married in 1948.

The rest of her family are staying away, as they continue to follow the UK´s social distancing rules.

They will however make video calls to the Queen throughout the day.





It has already been announced there will be no Trooping the Colour ceremony to mark the Queen’s official birthday in June, and no plans for any alternative commemoration.

The Queen has been a source of stability during the coronavirus crisis, with a televised address earlier in the month, followed a week later by a special first-ever Easter message, where she said that “coronavirus will not overcome us.”