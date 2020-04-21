Teenager Spat on Hand & Wiped it on Toddler’s Face in Disgusting Attack

A YOUNG girl on her daily walk with her dad has been subjected to an alleged coronavirus attack.

Alice-Rose Batty, three, was with father Matt, 28, as they returned home when they were targeted by a group of teenagers on bikes on Sunday afternoon.

Alice-Rose innocently told them they should go home when one of them spat into his hand and wiped it down her face saying ‘I’ve got corona,’ in Barnsley, South Yorkshire.

Matt said: “We were walking back from the shops and my daughter saw these lads on their bikes and she said to me, ‘Can I go out on my bike?’ I said she couldn’t because of the ‘nasty bugs,’ as that’s how we’ve been explaining it to her, and I said they shouldn’t be out on their bikes.

“My daughter’s a social butterfly so she said to them, ‘You need to go home boys, because of the nasty bugs.’ They all then sped round and started hurling abuse at us and I told them to calm it down because she’s three years old – just leave it be.

“We carried on walking past these bollards and I heard them behind on their bikes. I heard this spitting noise and I thought, ‘Are you joking me?’ I felt something hit my back and then I saw one of them spit in his hand and wipe it down the side of my daughter’s face and say ‘I’ve got corona.'”

When they got home, Alice-Rose broke down in tears and is scared that the ‘nasty boys’ will come back.





The matter has been reported to police who turned up and gave Alice-Rose one of their Easter eggs to reassure her and have said they would patrol the area.