Spanish Government scraps IVA on masks and healthcare products sold to the public, NGOs and hospitals

The Spanish Government has today scrapped IVA (VAT) on masks and other Covid-19 related healthcare products sold to the public, NGOs and hospitals.

Vice President of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño says the reduction to zero IVA on the supply of essential medical equipment from national producers to public, non-profit entities and health facilities will save them more than €1 billion.

The Council of Ministers approved the move this afternoon, together with a reduction of tax payments on books and press in electronic format to four per cent.

IVA on books, magazines and electronic newspapers was, until now, 21 per cent but has been brought in line with those in print form.

At a press conference after the measures were agreed, Calviño said the scrapping and reduction in IVA is in line with the reduction of tariffs by the European Union, and aims to ensure equal treatment between national and foreign producers.