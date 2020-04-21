Spain´s World-Famous Music Contest in Costa Blanca is Silenced by Coronavirus

THE coronavirus outbreak in Spain has silenced a world-famous international music contest in Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca.

The Torrevieja International Habaneras and Polyphony Competition is regarded as one of the most unique choral and singing events of its kind in Spain, attracting choirs from all around the world.

Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolón, said that the event, due to be held at the Eras de la Sal between July 19 and July 25, has been cancelled until next year due to the pandemic.

The contest has been staged since 1955, and is regarded as a tribute to local sailors who went to Cuba to trade, and brought back a range of traditional songs with them.

This year´s cancellation is another economic blow to the Torrevieja area, as over 600 singers from around Spain and the world stay in local hotels and use the city´s shops and restaurants.

On top of that many visitors attend the festival, which is televised on the main TVE network.

There is still hope though that the Youth version of the Habaneras can still be staged in late September, depending on the health situation.





Mayor Dolón said:: “I deeply regret that the July postponement has had to be announced in the wake of the current health crisis”.

“The Habaneras is the most important musical and cultural event in the city which has been declared of International Tourism interest. It´s the first time that it has had to be cancelled since 1955”.