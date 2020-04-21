Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Ex-Pats distressed as coronavirus found in the River Seine Paris

British Ex-pats from the Costa del Sol to the Costa Blanca are all worried after hearing the news that The Paris water authority’s laboratory detected coronavirus in the River Seine.

Social media viewed by most British Ex-pats is buzzing with the news that the coronavirus has been found in River Seine in Paris France. The worry is that the virus could be lurking in one of the many reservoirs around Spain if it is in French rivers.

The Bidasoa flows through much of its 66 km length over Navarrese territory, except for the last 10 km, where it establishes the borderline between France and Spain, as well as the boundary between the Basque provinces of Gipuzkoa and Labourd.

-- Advertisement --

Celia Blauel, from The Paris water authority’s laboratory, said they detected tiny amounts of the virus in four of 27 samples collected from around the capital, leading to an immediate shutdown of the network as a precaution.