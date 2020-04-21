Shopper Improvises PPE by Wearing Full Latex Gimp Suit

A MAN has chosen a full-body latex suit instead of rubber gloves and a mask to do his shopping in.

The black-clad ‘gimp’ could be seen walking the aisles of Tesco in front of shocked locals in Colchester, Essex.

-- Advertisement --

Staff and fellow shoppers posed for pictures and joked with the mystery man who was head-to-toe in the black suit.

Pictures capture him in the aisles looking at quiches, washing up liquid and buying milk, as reported by East News. The man was in the store to buy essential items for an elderly friend and to raise money for charity.

He says he is doing it to make people laugh as the nation reels from the impact of the coronavirus.

He said: “I just want to put a smile on people’s faces, to raise a bit of money for charity and it is a bit of fun whilst feeding your exhibitionist streak.





“I’ve never gone into supermarkets, but I thought with everything going on I’d go in to try and cheer everyone up and if they don’t let me in that’d be the end of it really.

“But I had a brilliant reception, I got chatting to the woman in front me as I started queuing up and everyone started taking pictures.”