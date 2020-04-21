Ryanair and easyJet Flights from the UK Could Resume Soon to Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Airports in Spain

RYANAIR and easyJet flights from the UK to airports on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca in Spain could resume soon under plans drawn up by airport operator Aena.

In spite of the State of Alarm running until at least May 10, Aena has designed a three-point plan to swing into action as soon as restrictions on commercial flights are lifted.

The operator of key airports like Malaga and Alicante-Elche says that the first phase will see a range of domestic services return to the air.

A tiny amount of domestic flights are still being run out of some airports, mainly as links to the islands, whilst repatriation flights have also continued.

Secondly under the Aena plan, European services would resume, including the vital connections with the UK, followed by the final phase of reintroducing long-haul journeys.

Despite the fact that there has been no indication at all from the Spanish government as to when the airports will fully reopen, Aena say they want to be ready to restore normal schedules as soon as possible.

Carriers like Ryanair, easyJet, and Iberia are offering booking dates on their internet portals from May 10.





Sources from Aena have suggested that there might be a relaxation from that date for domestic services, but there has been no comment from Spain’s Transport Ministry.