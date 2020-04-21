RIPPRINCE — FANS CELEBRATE PRINCES MUSIC 4 YEARS AFTER HIS DEATH

Legendary musician Prince died four years ago at 57. Fans commemorated the musician’s loss by sharing memories, photos and remembrances of him on Twitter.

Prince Rogers Nelson was born June 7, 1958 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he began his musical career in 1975, forming a band with his cousin, but he really became an instant success when his debut solo album For You was released in 1978.

Prince became a full-fledged superstar during the 80’s with the success of his albums including 1999 (1982), Purple Rain along with the film of the same name (1984), and Sign O’ The Times (1987). The “Let’s Go Crazy” singer continued releasing albums to critical acclaim throughout his career. In the 2000’s, he received recognition for his success, being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Grammy Museum in 2010.

Despite releasing 16 albums between 2001 and 2015, Prince’s work in the 2000’s and 2010’s is probably best remembered for his performance at Super Bowl XLI in 2007. The multi-instrumentalist performed hits “Let’s Go Crazy” and “1999” followed by short covers of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary,” Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower,” and the Foo Fighters’ “Best of You.” The performance culminated in an epic “Purple Rain” performance in the pouring rain. In 2015, Billboard called the performance the greatest Super Bowl Half-Time show.

Prince died April 21, 2016 from an accidental fentanyl overdose in his Paisley Park home. Since his death, two posthumous albums of demos have been released: 2018’s Piano and a Microphone 1983 and 2019’s Originals.

Fans celebrated Prince four years after his death by sharing videos of some of his iconic performances.