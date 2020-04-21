Rains arrived but expect heavy thunder and lightening shortly on Spain’s Costa del Sol

Heavy thunder and lightning is expected this evening on the Costa Del Sol that may last through the night.

Heavy rain is now lashing down on the Costa del Sol as roads start to flood and man hole covers pop as drains can’t take the heat waters coming down from the skies.

Drains under siege on the Costa Del Sol this afternoon As the roads turn into rivers there will be no let up in the weather conditions as the next stage of weather to hit the Costa del Sol is heavy thunder and lightning thats expected to go onto the late evening according to weather pattern follower in Fuengirola David Pinkitt.

” It’s going to be a rough night tonight with very heavy thunder and lightning expected in, whether it remains in the mountains or comes above the coast I’m still undecided, looking at my charts it’s very possible to come over the coastal areas, if it does it could be the biggest thunder and lightning storm this year so far” said David.

Although he did share some good news “Tomorrow we will all wake up to glorious sunshine with highs of 23c and possibly 24c after the storm has past”



