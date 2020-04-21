Piers Morgan and Susanne Reid Break Down on Good Morning Britain when 94-year-old Widower Receives Special Gift

Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid brought to tears this morning by a 94-year-old veteran and his 17-year-old carer.

THE carer, Kia Tobin lives in a care home where she looks after residents including Ken, a Second World War veteran. As a gift, thoughtful Kia bought Ken Bembow a huge cushion with his late wife Aida’s face printed on it.

“It was so touching,” he said through tears. It was the most precious thing anyone could have wished for.”

Delighted, he clutched the cushion throughout his video call interview as he and Kia chatted to the GMB presenters. Kia added: “It was amazing. It was just so rewarding. It was something small that made him so happy.”

Ken sobbed in the video footage of Kia giving him the cushion, gasping with joy and holding it close to his chest. Viewers were also incredibly touched by the story of the pair and within minutes it went viral on social media.

“What love he has for her! And what a gorgeous man! Just goes to show how important our wonderful carers are @gmb@piersmorgan@susannareid100#gmb.”

Video courtesy of Twitter.