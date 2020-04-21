North Korea claims Kim Jong-Un ‘gravely ill’ and in a coma after emergency heart surgery

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is in ‘grave danger’ following surgery, the country’s media has reported.

STATE media indicates the dictator, 36, underwent a cardiovascular procedure and did not attend an anniversary event for the birthday of its founding father – Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il-Sung. The 36-year-old ‘Supreme Leader’ had last been seen four days before that at a government meeting.

NBC reporter Katy Tur wrote: “North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un is brain dead, according to two US officials. The tweet was recently deleted…

“He recently had cardiac surgery and slipped into a coma, according to one US current and one former US official.

“My understanding is that he had been struggling (with cardiovascular problems) since last August but it worsened after repeated visits to Mount Paektu.”

