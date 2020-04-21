New infections up and four more lives lost in Spain’s Balearic Islands

THE number of new Covid-19 infections in the Balearic Islands reported today Tuesday is up on Monday’s figure.

Another 20 people on the islands have tested positive, compared with 15 yesterday. The current total is now 1,808.

There has also been a rise in the number of coronavirus-related deaths on the archipelago, the Health Ministry figures show. A further four people have lost their lives to the illness over the last 24 hours, putting the death tally at 161.

Since the start of the pandemic 986 Covid-19 patients in the Balearics have required hospitalisation, 23 more than on Monday. In all 161 of the patients have needed intensive care treatment; this figure has not changed since yesterday.

Sadly there is no news today of further recoveries, meaning the total number of people who have now beat the disease remains at 1,005.

The most positive statistic is that the Balearics’ accumulated rate of infection has gone down over the last two weeks and stands at 38.19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This is the fifth lowest among the regions of Spain, behind Melilla (15.03), Murcia (26.64), Andalucia (31.85) and Ceuta (33.03).



