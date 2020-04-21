New Chinese Research shows that Spain and Italy have one of the deadliest strains of the coronavirus

Chinese researchers have released data that shows the coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains and that Spain and Italy are most affected by the deadliest versions.

The novel coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains, which could have very deadly complications for the pandemic, Chinese researchers from Zhejiang University say there are tens of strains of the virus, known as SARS-COV-2.

These mutations have been seen in several hard-hit European countries such as Italy and Spain – before spreading to the US epicentre New York.

Strains within China were some of the most dangerous and resembled ones that spread across Europe, their findings are the first to show that the mutation could affect the severity of illness, for example the patient’s outcome depends on which strain they have contracted.

This new data goes some way to explain why some people experience less severe symptoms as they probably have a lower grade version of the disease. Meanwhile, the weaker strains appeared to largely congregate within the US.



