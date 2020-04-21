Missing British Tourists are Causing Benidorm and Costa Blanca in Spain to Dry Up

A lack of British tourists is causing Benidorm and Costa Blanca in Spain to dry up in their use of water.

With empty bars, hotels, and restaurants, as well as nobody using holiday rental accommodation, figures across Alicante Province show a massive average fall of 30 per cent in water consumption since the State of Alarm started.

The drop is even more dramatic in the Benidorm area with a 45 per cent reduction in water taps being turned on, according to the Consorcio de Aguas de la Marina Baixa.

In Alfaz del Pí, water consumption has fallen by 42 per cent whilst Finestrat has seen a 38 per cent drop, and La Nucía has gone down by 20 per cent.

La Mancomunidad de Canales del Taibilla have released the figures for the Alicante and Elche areas, as well as the Vega Baja region.

The average consumption fall in the Taibilla area is registered at 20 per cent, but like in the case of Benidorm, coastal areas like Torrevieja, Guardamar, and the Orihuela Costa are seeing larger reductions.



