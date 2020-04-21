Massive UK and International Tourist Attraction Cancelled in Spain

THE massive UK and international tourist attraction of the San Fermin Bulls Runs in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona have been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

“This news is not unexpected, but it still leaves us deeply sad,” said Pamplona´s acting mayor Ana Elizalde.

The festival brings in thousands of a participants and spectators from around Spain and the world.

The event has rarely been called off, and got greater international recognition when it was featured in the Ernest Hemingway’s novel “The Sun Also Rises”.

The Running of the Bulls takes place over an 875 metre course in front of six fighting bulls, accompanied by six tamed bell-oxen that lead the bulls through the narrow streets of Pamplona and up as far as the bullring.

The event takes place each morning during the San Fermin fiestas between July 7 and 14 at 8.00am, with the run normally taking between two and three minutes.

The cancellation will be welcomed by animal rights activists who believe that the tradition is cruel and want an end to all sport involving bulls in Spain.



