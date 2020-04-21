Lockdown shelter for the homeless closes in Motril but the vulnerable will still have a roof over their heads

MOTRIL Town Hall has closed the homeless shelter at the municipal sports centre that opened when lockdown began.

Approximately 30 people were living there when the shelter first opened on March 19 but since then Social Services explained that some have been helped to return to their original places of residence where they can count on family or social support.

-- Advertisement --

Thanks to the cooperation of the Asociacion Benefico Social Virgen de la Cabeza, those remaining were transferred to the Jesus Abandonado shelter where they will continue receiving assistance from Motril’s Social Action department.