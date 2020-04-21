Lockdown de-escalation guide for local authorities on Spain’s Costa Almeria

IN ANTICIPATION of a de-escalation of the lockdown restrictions in the not too distant future the Almeria provincial government has prepared guidelines for councils, consortiums and local authority associations to make sure they are fully prepared for the easing of the restrictions.

The Digital Guide on Covid-19 Preventative Management is aimed at ensuring all the guarantees and measures are in place in accordance with World Health Organisation recommendations to prevent the spread of coronavirus among public sector workers.

This includes Local Police officers and cleaning staff.

Municipal Assistance deputy Eugenio Gonzalez underlined the importance of the resource.

“The information is essential to be able to implement organizational, hygiene and technical measures”, he said.

“We want to guarantee that all personnel have up-to-date information and training to prevent contagion from the first day the de-confinement starts.”

The guide covers matters like protecting staff, dealing with contacts, specific orientations for essential workers, and possible psychosocial issues stemming from the health crisis.





There are also notices and graphics to make it easier to clarify with workers the practices they need to adopt.