Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to Worldometer’s latest statistics, there are now almost 2.5 million people worldwide infected with coronavirus (Covid-19), with the death toll from the disease reaching 170,423. However the number of recoveries have increased to 646,675.

The US continues to be the country with the most Covid-19 cases (792,759) in the world, with the country’s death toll reaching 42,514 since the pandemic started.

Spain is the second country with the highest number of people infected (200,210) after the US, followed by Italy (181,228). Italy is the second country in the world to have suffered the most deaths to date from the disease (24,114) after the US, followed by Spain (20,852) and France (20,265).

Many countries in Europe have reported fewer Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours. The UK, for example, reported 449 deaths – the lowest number to date in the last two weeks, bringing the country’s total death toll to 16,509. Check out the chart below from Worldometer for a complete breakdown.



