Kind hearted Kara gets some karma as parrot Jack returns home after a week missing on Spains Costa del Sol SOME incredible news this evening, you may have read our recent appeal from Kara Jaye Caradas to help find her beloved grey Congo parrot, Jack, who had flown from her home early last week. Kara, who has blown us all away with her selflessness and generosity collecting and delivering food to families in need on the coast, was absolutely distraught and through our paper and her long list of connections on social media was determined to get Jack back.

Now there must have been some kind of karma to make up for all the good that Kara is doing because lo and behold Jack was found tonight!

Absolutely ecstatic Kara said “He was in a field 15 mins from home, two guys saw him and offered food, he flew straight to them! They played the voice recording of me from the video on here (Facebook) and he went crazy … so they called!”

As you can imagine our favourite fundraiser is so relieved that her boy is back and as you can see from the photograph he is getting smothered with affection already.

Kara said gratefully “Guys I can’t thank you all enough he’s home he’s Ecstatic to be back and the relief is indescribable.”

It just goes to show the power of such a strong and close community. Together we make things happen.

#STRONGERTOGETHER