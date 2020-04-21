Hero Spanish cops save British expat’s life after he suffers cardiac arrest at home having shown Covid-19 symptoms for several days

Spanish cops have saved the life of a British expat who suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed at his home in Madrid, having shown symptoms of coronavirus for several days.

THE 66-year-old’s British wife called National Police in Torrejon de Ardoz at 7.20am on Sunday, April 19, and officers from the Citizens’ Assistance Groups were immediately despatched.

The Madrid headquarters confirmed that on arrival, the man was in cardiorespiratory arrest, and his wife warned them that he had been suffering from symptoms compatible with coronavirus for several days.

Officers carried out cardiac and respiratory resuscitation manoeuvres on her husband for more than 15 minutes, stabilising him before health services took him to the Hospital La Princesa in Madrid, where he is being treated.

National Police posted the incident on social media, and followers were quick to praise their actions, with David tweeting: “My congratulations to these heroes. And now I hope you’ll keep them in cotton wool, cuddle them and check the officers that may have been infected.”

David @DonDiaz77

Mi enhorabuena a estos héroes. Y ahora espero que los tengan entre algodones,los mimen y revisen que por si los agentes puedan haberse infectado 1 9:21 PM – Apr 20, 2020



