Health Secretary Matt Hancock Says Coronavirus Spread in UK Is Slowing

THE UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that the spread of the coronavirus is slowing down across Britain.

Hancock, speaking at Tuesday´s Downing Street press briefing, said that: “A big part of of our plan is ensuring NHS capacity is always ahead of need. If you or someone you love needs hospital care, then you will always get that care.”

He said that the plan to slow the spread of Covid-19 is working, but cautiously warned that “there is still some way to go”.

Hancock said that PPE delivery is happening on an “unprecedented scale” and the government has delivered more than a billion items.

He was responding to the massive criticism over the supply of PPE that has been thrown at the UK government in recent days, including the non-arrival of a consignment from Turkey.

An RAF plane flew to Turkey today(April 21) some two days after the promised delivery, and reports suggest that it will not return with the supplies before tomorrow.

The Health Secretary that the government is “working to improve the delivery system” and they have a “diverse range of suppliers”.





He claimed that the government has had 8,331 offers of PPE and they are “investigating every one” but the “reality is not everyone who approaches us can deliver on their offers in scale”.

He added they are also working with 159 UK manufacturers.

“I am determined to get people the PPE they need.”

Over a Covid-19 vaccine, Hancock said that trials in Oxford would start this Thursday.

“I am certain we will throw everything we’ve got at developing a vaccine.”

He added that the UK has “put more money than any other country on a vaccine search”, and that the government will be giving £20m to a team at Oxford to fund their clinical trials.