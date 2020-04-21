Harley-Davidson’s CEO Gives Up His Own Salary To Help the Company Survive the Coronavirus Crisis

Employees of the motorcycle manufacturer, Harley Davidson, will also see a 10% to 20% reduction in their own salaries.

The coronavirus health crisis has permeated all aspects of life and unfortunately it has had a strong impact on economies around the world, which has forced numerous companies to take extreme measures in regard to their production or labor.

This week, the US motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson announced the new measures they have adopted to try to cope with this economic impact: “It is essential for us to quickly sponsor, adapt and position the company to manage short-term challenges, as we prepare to revitalize the business”, assured the president and CEO of the company, Jochen Zeitz, in a press release on its website.

Therefore, amongst the measures the company has taken in response to the health crisis is the temporary reduction of wages. In fact, both the Board of Directors and the president and CEO of the company, Jochen Zeitz, have given up their salary entirely during this crisis.

Furthermore, the company’s top executives will see reductions in their salaries of 30%, whilst US employees will have salary reductions between 10% and 20%.

They have also proposed to reduce all non-essential expenses and paralyze the hiring or personnel. In the press release, they have also notified that outside of the US, the company will be taking similar measures.



