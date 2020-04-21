HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US! Spain’s Euro Weekly News is 21 years old

HAPPY Birthday to us! Yesterday we managed to reach 21 years old, now we can fly a helicopter, drive a lorry, adopt a child and start to drink if we were in the USA.

We weren’t going to let any virus stop our celebrations here at our Fuengirola Headquarters and tucked into a feast of cakes and treats at our office party. Albeit at arm’s length and with our face masks on.

Two of our longest serving team members Jose and Marcos blew the candles out on our fantastic birthday cake.

Euro Weekly News is recognised and firmly established as the most successful, respected and long-standing weekly newspaper in Europe, with six different editions and a circulation of over 580,000 copies every month.

These are distributed on mainland Spain and the island of Mallorca through more than 4,000 established and reputable distribution points, leading to more than half a million ex-pats and nationals reading copies of EWN every week.

EWN is wholly owned and operated by Michel Euesden, the Publisher and Director-General, and her husband Steven Euesden who is joint Publisher and Sales Director.

Our fearless leaders rejoiced in reaching this landmark with some positive words for our loyal readers and EWN family: “As we come into six weeks now of lockdown we have to say overall the communities have come together better than we could have ever imagined. People are actually going out of the way for their neighbours and what we’re saying as the people’s paper is actually delivering your message every single week, in print and online. You say it we communicate it,” said Michel.





“Let’s keep strong, let’s keep positive and soon we are going to be out of lockdown!”

Steven was keen to point out how you, the reader’s loyalty is pushing us to excel as an award-winning company. “Figures on Facebook and our website are through the roof. After 20 days of the month we are on 4.2 million visits to the website and 75,000 followers on our Facebook, so just keep smashing that ‘like’ button!”

We hope you will raise a glass and celebrate with us because if it wasn’t for our readers we may never have made this far. Here’s too many more years together.

Cheers from all at EWN!