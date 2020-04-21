Fun & easy to make recipe to do at home with the kids! Lockdown fun in Spain!

Here is a simple and fun recipe that you can do with the kids for lunch or a snack.

The great thing is that you can use whatever toppings you fancy, or are available to you at the time. Useful during a lockdown!

Ingredients:

-- Advertisement --

6 whole rolls

Jarred tomato or pizza sauce

Jarred or refrigerated pesto

At least 500g of mozzarella cheese, grated

2 tablespoons butter Options for toppings:

Optional Ingredients: Bacon, sliced tomatoes, goat’s cheese, sliced peppers, sliced olives various cheeses, pepperoni slices, Sausage (Breakfast sausage or Italian sausage), jalapeno slices, pineapple, diced onion, red onion, Any Other Pizza Topping You’d Like!

Method: