Fun & easy to make recipe to do at home with the kids! Lockdown fun in Spain!

Here is a simple and fun recipe that you can do with the kids for lunch or a snack.
The great thing is that you can use whatever toppings you fancy, or are available to you at the time. Useful during a lockdown!
Ingredients:
- 6 whole rolls
- Jarred tomato or pizza sauce
- Jarred or refrigerated pesto
- At least 500g of mozzarella cheese, grated
- 2 tablespoons butter
Options for toppings:
- Optional Ingredients: Bacon, sliced tomatoes, goat’s cheese, sliced peppers, sliced olives various cheeses, pepperoni slices, Sausage (Breakfast sausage or Italian sausage), jalapeno slices, pineapple, diced onion, red onion, Any Other Pizza Topping You’d Like!
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 190 degrees.
- Slice rolls in half and lay them, open-side-up, on a large baking sheet.
- Top each half with a generous portion of either tomato or pesto sauce.
- Next, top with a generous amount of grated mozzarella, parmesan, or any other cheese of your choice
- Add whatever toppings you’d like on top of the cheese!
- And there you go! A nice colourful assortment. Now just throw them in the oven!
Put them on the lowest rack in a 190 degrees Celcius oven at first, to give the bread a chance to get a little crisp without cooking the toppings too much. After about 8-10 minutes, crank up the heat and move them to the top rack for a couple of minutes, until the cheese starts to bubble a bit and turn golden.
- Remove and serve immediately!