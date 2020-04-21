Fruit & veg prices soar for Spain’s locals & expats from Costa Del Sol to Costa Blanca during Covid-19 lockdown

Fresh food prices for Spain’s citizens have soared since the country’s lockdown started with some products doubling, if not tripling in price, according to a report in Malaga Hoy.

Most people have probably noticed that the cost of their average weekly food shop has gone up since the Covid-19 lockdown, particularly the cost of fresh produce, such as meat and food and vegetables. However, fruit and vegetables have seen some of the biggest price hikes.

The price of mandarins, for example, has shot up by around 46% in March, compared to the month before. The cost of fruit, such as bananas has also gone up by around 12%. However, according to COAG, the country’s coordinator for agriculture and farming, oranges have seen a whopping price increase of 574% (from the farm to the consumer’s table).

The cost of vegetables like broccoli and certain types of mushrooms have actually tripled in price. Other vegetables that have seen price increases include carrots, cabbage and aubergine, which have shot up by about 22%.

Meat prices have also increased, with pork seeing a rise of around 6.5% and eggs 3.5%. However, some products like seafood have actually seen price reductions. The shutting down of restaurants has seen seafood prices drop by around 50% in some cases. Large king size fresh prawns, for example, which usually cost around 55-60 euros per kilo, can be now be bought for around 35 euros per kilo.



