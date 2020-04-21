EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: UK daredevil “The Little Nuisance” talks to the Euro Weekly after today’s death defying stunt in Spain’s Benidorm

EURO Weekly News spoke exclusively to UK daredevil Adam Lockwood who today managed to climb all the way to the top of Europe’s tallest hotel, The Gran Hotel Bali in Benidorm which is 186 metres high (210 metres including the mast)

Adam gets his thrills from climbing the most gigantic and impressive structures whilst travelling around the world and films the feats and wonderful views with his trusty GoPro camera.

When asked about his tremendous climb today Adam said “The structure of the building is one of my favourite I have ever been on, as well as the sunrise, one of the best I’ve ever seen, an unreal morning.”

Sometimes the heights are not the only daring part as Adam finds himself dodging, security, crane workers and police. He even managed to get himself robbed and pepper stayed whilst on a recent trip to Paris.

