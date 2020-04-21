Ex-pat parents on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca overjoyed that Spanish Government to allow children up to 12 years old to go out for “a short walk”

THE Spanish Government have today approved the request that the more than five million children up to 12 years of age who live in Spain can take to the streets accompanied by an adult as of next Monday, April 27. This measure, announced by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, will consist of “a short walk” not to play in the parks, and always with great care to avoid infections.

“We are talking about outings for children accompanied by an adult who obviously will take care so that they do not go to public parks where they can touch things that are contaminated,” said Minister of Education, Isabel Celaá.

Asked about the age up to which minors will be allowed to go out, the minister specified that the legislation estimates that children are those minors up to 12 years old. At the meeting held on Monday by the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, with the councillors of the autonomous communities, three ages were put on the table: children up to 12 years old, as the Prime Minister said last Saturday; up to 14, as proposed in some autonomous communities; or 17, as stated in Catalonia or the committee of experts that has advised the Government.

The report carried out by specialists from the paediatric association recommended it should be for all those under 18 years of age and that adolescents from 14 onwards could leave the house alone, with the authorisation of their parents, while minors under 14 did it with one of their parents. In the event that there were siblings in the same family nucleus, they could be accompanied.

In recent weeks, there have been requests to ease the strict confinement of children, which, according to a report by the Platform for the Rights of the Child, are the toughest in the world.

The Minister of Education has defended that “it is good news that children can go out” and assured that the details of that measure have been prepared with the knowledge of health experts.”