Disabled Boy Inspired by Captain Tom Raises £60k for NHS by Walking 10m a Day

A young boy with spina bifida has raised more than £60,000 for the NHS by walking 10 metres a day after being inspired by Captain Tom Moore.

Frank Mills, six, initially wanted to raise £99 to match Captain Tom’s age, but has since seen that total rocket to more than £60k.

-- Advertisement --

Young Frank only began walking 18 months ago and struggles with short distances.

Mum Janet said Frank, from Victoria Park, Bristol, struck upon the idea four weeks into the lockdown after watching Captain Tom. She said: “Frank just said: ‘I want to do that!’.

“So we grabbed hold of that magic moment of motivation and we took his walker outside for him. We chalked out ten metres on the pavement with a start and finish line and two metre ‘you can do it!’

“Frank’s enthusiasm was not just surprising but invigorating and as he shouted at one of our neighbours to sponsor him, we thought why not? Maybe we could get some friends and family to support Frank.

“We quickly put something up on JustGiving and shared the link on Facebook, and from that moment it took off! We cannot believe how people are responding.”





You can make a donation here.