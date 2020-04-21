Dessert Company in Spain’s Malaga has given 5,000 kilos of food to those in need

SITUATED in the Technology Park in Malaga Capital, dessert company Postres Montero has kept working during the lockdown producing its popular puddings but apart from supplying stores and supermarkets on a commercial basis, the company also has a social conscience.

It has revealed that it has so far donated 5,000 kilos of products to Bancosol, a massive food bank which distributes food to different charities throughout Malaga Province to pass on to those in need.

Their work is particularly vital during the State of Alarm where many vulnerable families are unable to pay for necessary food stuffs and this type of generous donation is much appreciated.