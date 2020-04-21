Covid-19 deaths & new cases on the rise again in Italy

The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) deaths and new cases are on the rise again in Italy, according to the country’s health authorities. Deaths from coronavirus in Italy climbed by 534 in the last 24 hours, compared to 454 yesterday. The country has the second highest Covid-19 fatalities in the world, after that of the United States, with the total death toll standing at 24,648.

The number of new infections in the country also increased to 2,729 today from 2,256 yesterday. However, the number of people currently diagnosed as carrying the virus actually declined to 107,709 from 108,237. There are now also fewer people in intensive care, with 2,471 people in ICU today compared to 2,573 yesterday (Monday).

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has confirmed that the country would lift some lockdown measures on 4th May, but it would do so “on a regional basis” he said. Conte has acknowledge that citizens “would like a significant loosening of these measures, or even their total abolition”.

“I would like to be able to say, let’s open everything right away, but such a decision would be irresponsible,” he added. Conte is expected to release the next steps he will take to relax lockdown restrictions later this week, but he plans a cautious approach to prevent a second wave of infections.