Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca ‘Have a go’ Hairdressers ruin their kid’s hair waiting for the lockdown to finish in Spain

BRITISH expat parents of children from the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca have posted their ‘have a go’ attempts at hairdressing on social media as they prep the children for when the lockdown restrictions are eased very soon.

Professional hairdressers all over the coast looked on in complete shock as they waded through hundreds of snaps taken by the proud parent’s attempts at tidying their off-springs over-grown manes.

“OMG, I can’t speak, that’s horrible, poor kid,” commented Karen, a local mobile hairdresser who has been on the Costa del Sol for 30 years, “I’ve never seen anything like it, why can’t they just wait a few weeks?”

Salons and mobile hairdressers are all ready and waiting for the unprecedented wave of inquiries as the Spanish government gives a fixed day for the easing of lockdown restrictions. Meanwhile, until then, parents stuck at home with no-way of a cut and blow for their children are doing it themselves.

Here are just a few prime examples sent in from expats all over Spain…

The morale of the story is, LEAVE IT TO THE PROFESSIONALS!



