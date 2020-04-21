Costa Blanca’s Valencia Community sees lowest number of new Covid-19 infections in five weeks

Costa Blanca’s Valencia Community has recorded 60 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, down on yesterday’s rise of 89, and the lowest rise since March 17.

THIS brings the total number of positive cases to 10,399.

In today’s Covid-19 update, Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, revealed however, that “in the last three days, fewer tests had been carried out as it coincided with the feast of St Vincent in many towns of the Community.”

Of the new infections, 17 have been recorded in Alicante, 41 in Valencia and two in Castellon.

There have been another 10 Covid-19 deaths in the Community since yesterday’s update, three of them patients who contracted the disease in residential homes.

This takes the number of fatalities to 1,094. Of the deaths in the last 24 hours, seven occurred in Alicante Province (two more than yesterday’s figure), three in Castellon, with none registered in Valencia.

Alicante’s death toll now stands at 408.

Barceló confirmed the number of hospital discharges has risen to 4,719, with 90 additional recoveries since yesterday.





Hospitals in Valencia Community are currently treating 1,021 Covid-19 patients, down 18 on yesterday, with 206 in ICU.

The Health Minister said the reduction in the number of new positives and in hospital admissions is a positive sign, but admitted “we will have to wait until we know what the progression is after a week of non-essential workers having returned to work in the last week.”

While the health department has not yet had to implement its emergency field hospitals, Barceló again stressed the need “not to relax prevention measures,” emphasising that “the confinement and social distancing measures are having a positive effect.”

“Please do not go out into the streets unless it is strictly necessary,” she urged.