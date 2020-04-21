Coronavirus Reversal Setback as Death Toll Starts Rising Again in Costa Blanca South Area of Spain

FOUR people have died from the coronavirus in a setback as the death toll starts rising again in the Costa Blanca South area of Spain, after two days without any reported fatalities.

The latest update came today(April 21) from the Valencian Health Ministry for the Vega Baja region.

It means that the number of people who have died from Covid-19 now stands at 56 in the southern Costa Blanca since the beginning of the pandemic.

Three of the newly-announced deaths came from the Orihuela health district, which means that 13 people have passed away in that area so far.

An additional fatality in the Torrevieja health department, takes the total to 43.

Authorities also reported the good news of just one new case in the Vega Baja region over the last 24 hours, and that´s in the Orihuela district.

There are now a total of 481 active cases across the Vega Baja, with 358 in Torrevieja, and 123 in Orihuela.





The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.