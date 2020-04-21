Convicted killer escapes from Spanish prison after several ‘releases’ suspended due to State of Alarm

A convicted killer has escaped from a Barcelona prison after several releases were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

THE inmate, serving a 15-year sentence at the Quatre Camins prison in La Roca del Valles, made his getaway yesterday morning while carrying out maintenance work on the outside of the facility, as part of his ‘job’ in jail.

Sources claim the escapee was tasked to sweep the area, but fled through the compound perimeter where a driver was waiting in a car parked in front of the prison entrance.

The prisoner was serving a lengthy term for manslaughter and had been granted permission to leave the prison several times, which were suspended due to the State of Alarm.

Prison staff immediately alerted the Catalonian police force Mossos d’esquadra Mossos, and the Granollers criminal court has issued a search warrant for the absconder.

He is the second prisoner to escape from a Catalan prison this year.