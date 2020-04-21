BREAKING: UK Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes Again in Worrying Latest Figures

The UK coronavirus death toll has reached 17,408 after 873 fatalities.

The figures are a huge rise after lower figures were recorded at the weekend.

-- Advertisement --

England recorded 778 new deaths, Scotland reported 70 and Wales had 25 as the UK entered its fifth week in lockdown.

But the true toll will be much higher once deaths in care homes, privates homes and hospices – for which there is no official running total – are included.

New figures released separately on Tuesday found that coronavirus deaths were 41 per cent higher in England and Wales than the Government’s hospital-only figures up to April 10.

The latest rise came as NHS staff on the front line of the Covid-19 fight continue to wait for the Government to come through on its promise of new stocks of personal personal protective equipment (PPE).



