BREAKING NEWS: Spain’s Government Raises Age Limit For Children Allowed to Go on Walks During Lockdown

Starting next Monday, April 27, minors up to the age of 14 will be allowed to go out onto the streets in close proximity to their homes but they will not be allowed to go to any parks.

The details of this new measure, recently announced by Sanchez, will be finalized this afternoon after a meeting which involves the second vice-president of the Government and the General Directorate of Children.

Today, the Government has advanced that they will raise the age limit by two years, which was previously capped at 12 years old. The outings of the minors will have to be limited and controlled as they are important vectors of transmission.